Kansas take on Villanova at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for the March Madness 2022 Final Four. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Kansas and Villanova meet in the March Madness 2022 Final Four. This game will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Two big favorites are ready to play and win at all costs. Here is all the detailed information about this College Basketball game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Sling.

The Jayhawks were likely to reach this stage of the tournament, and here they are after winning the Elite 8 against Texas Southern, Creighton, Providence and the final game against Miami (FL) 76-50. It's been over 12 years since the Jayhawks won an NCAA Basketball Tournament, 2008 was the last time they won a title.

Villanova have only three basketball titles, one in 2016 and another in 2018, they know what it means to win a national championship. But before fighting for the natty, the Wildcats must win this game against Kansas, the record against the Jayhawks is positive overall at 5-4 averaging 68.6 points per game against Kansas.

Kansas vs Villanova: Date

Kansas and Villanova play for the March Madness 2022 Final Four on Saturday, April 2 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. This game will be tight from the start, the Jayhawks are likely to win the game or the game ends in overtime, but the Wildcats have a slight weakness on offense.

Kansas vs Villanova: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:09 PM

CT: 5:09 PM

MT: 4:09 PM

PT: 3:09 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Kansas vs Villanova at the March Madness 2022 Final Four

This game for the March Madness 2022 Final Four, Kansas and Villanova at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday, April 2, will be broadcast in the US by Sling and other options to watch this game in the US are TBS

