The Kentucky Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes face off on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Camping World Stadium in the Citrus Bowl. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game.

The first day of the new year will be full of college football matchups, including the 2022 Citrus Bowl to be played between Kentucky and Iowa at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Both teams head into this clash with similar records under their belts. The Wildcats finished with a 9-3 overall record, which was enough for them to finish second in the SEC. After a fantastic start of six straight wins, Kentucky lost three in a row before closing the year with three more victories.

On the other hand, the Hawkeyes' 7-2 conference record saw them win the Big Ten West, while their overall record finished at 10-3 after their loss to Michigan in the Big Ten championship game.

Kentucky vs Iowa: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Time: 1 PM (ET)

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Live Stream: fuboTV

Kentucky vs Iowa: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Kentucky vs Iowa: Storylines

Even though this Citrus Bowl will be the first game between these schools, familiar faces will meet in Orlando. It will be an emotional one for Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, who will face his alma mater Iowa for the first time. However, the Hawkeyes will suffer a big casualty on Saturday as running back Tyler Goodson opted out of the game as he looks forward to the 2022 NFL Draft.

How to watch or live stream Kentucky vs Iowa in the US

The game to be played between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 Citrus Bowl will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: ESPN and ESPN App.

Kentucky vs Iowa: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers have already made their predictions for this game. Kentucky are heavily favord by 3 points and -154 moneyline, while the game total is set at 44 points. Iowa, on the other hand, are underdogs with +126 moneyline.

FanDuel Kentucky -3 / -154 Totals 44 Iowa +3 / +126

* Odds via FanDuel.