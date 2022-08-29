Leylah Fernandez took the tennis world by storm after reaching the US Open final for the first time in 2021. Here, check out what you need to know about this player such as her age, father, family, ethnicity and ranking.

Leylah Fernandez became one of the biggest stories of the US Open 2021, after reaching the final at only 19 years old. While she lost to Emma Raducanu, this young player gained the love of the New York crowds and she is ready to repeat her incredible run this year.

Fernandez was one of the biggest surprises of last edition. While Carlos Alcaraz and Raducanu had made noise in previous tournaments, she practically came from nowhere and beat two top 5 (Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina).

Fernandez’s game is captivating. She plays near the baseline, is consistent and knows how to take the initiative, always going forward. Also, watching her is inevitable to feel this sense of freedom and fun that, unfortunately, is often missed in professional tennis. Here, check out some facts about her.

How old is Leylah Fernandez?

Leylah Fernandez will turn 20 years old on September 6. She is left-handed and prefers to play with a two-handed backhand. She played as a junior and started her professional career in 2019. She has won four WTA Titles.

Who is Leylah Fernandez’s parents?

Like many other tennis players, Fernandez is also coached by her dad, Jorge Fernández, who was a professional soccer player and then decided to learn tennis to train his daughters: Leylah and her younger sister Bianca. Meanwhile, her mother is Irene Exevea.

During her run in the US Open, Leylah has been clear that his father's training and strategy is vital for her good results. “He just gives me the strategy and he trusts me enough to go and play the best way that I can," she said in an interview with ESPN.

What is Leylah Fernandez’s ethnicity?

Leylah Fernandez was born in Montreal, Canada. However, her father is Ecuadorian and her mother is a Canadian with Filipino origins. Leylah Fernandez can speak three languages: French, English and Spanish.

What is Leylah Fernandez’s WTA ranking?

Leylah Fernandez became the World No.28 after her 2021 US Open run. However, since then she has climbed several positions. Right now, she is the World No. 14, and her best ranking so far has been No. 13.

How much is Leylah Fernandez's net worth?

After becoming an US Open finalist, Leylah Fernandez also earned several endorsements with brands such as lululemon, Easy Post, Morgan Stanley, Google Canada, Gatorade Canada, Babolat and Youth Athletes United, per the WTA official page. In prize money, Fernandez has won a little bit more than $3 million, and her net worth is been estimated to be $6 million, per Cak Knowledge.