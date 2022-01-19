One more trophy was added by Lionel Messi to his already huge showcase, he has a dished named in his honor: the 10 ingredients made Messi Burger. However, the Argentinian star is not the only sportsman who can boast this. Figure out which other athletes have their own dishes.

Lionel Messi's new 'Messi Burger' and the list of the best dishes named after athletes

Lionel Messi has been on the elite of sports for more than a decade, so he is considered, for many, as the greatest soccer player ever. In such a position he is used to receiving constant homage, but, so far, he had never received such a tasty one. The PSG ace will have a dish named after him: the Messi Burger.

Announced by the London-born chain of theme restaurants Hard Rock Cafe, the Messi Burger is now available at Miami and Hollywood branches, but it will be added to the rest of its menus around the world from March 1.

Lio's hamburger is prepared with an iconic number of ingredients: 10, just like the shirt number he has worn the most of his astonishing career. The dish is made up of a toasted brioche bun, two portions of beef's meat, provolone cheese, chorizo sliced, onion caramelized red, Romaine lettuce, slices of tomato, smoky sauce, and a fried egg and chips as an extra paying supplement. It cost will be 12 dollars.

The Messi Burger and the rest of the best dishes named after athletes

From soccer players to Basketball figures and even Football stars, culinary creativity has honored sportsmen with delicious dishes inspired after them. Get ready cause the following list may definitely make you hungry.

The Melo Sandwich. In New York City, current Los Angeles Lakers power forward Carmelo Anthony has his dish. It is made of 3.5 pounds of pastrami, corned beef, bacon, tomato, and lettuce. Its price is 22 dollars.

The Tom Brady. Another hamburger is named after an athlete. Located in Boston, Massachusetts, Brady's dish is $14.25, and its meat is topped with cheddar cheese. The rest of its ingredients are house-made guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and red onions.

Jorge Campos' Sport Torta. The iconic Mexican goalkeeper has his chain of restaurants in his country, where he sells "Tortas", a kind of big sandwich, inspired and named after different athletes. His own "Torta" is made of braised beef and pork meat, ham, panela and American cheese, and pineapple. Its price is only 4 dollars.

The Roethlisburger. Pittsburg has honored its legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with a huge sandwich. It can be ordered as "the number 7" of the menu of the restaurant that offers it. Its ingredients: 2 ounces of beef, 12 ounces of hot sausage, onion, eggs, cheese, lettuce, tomato, hot peppers, pickles, mayonnaise, and butter. Could it price be $7?

Le Zlatan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic's legacy in Paris Saint Germain not only consists of 12 titles conquered; also, the Swedish striker won battles at French cuisine. A Parisian restaurant named a massive hamburger after him, which ingredients are a pound of meat, onions, bacon, and three kinds of cheeses: cheddar, Emmental, and local Auvergne blue. Prepare the cash cause it costs 34 dollars.