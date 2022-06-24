Being one of the most renowned people in the world means that everything you do quickly goes viral. According to Betting, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most searched athlete on the Internet, find out here which players make up the Top 10.

Being one of the best athletes in the world is not easy, let alone being one of the best athletes in history. To achieve that, an athlete must maintain his or her high level of performance for years. An athlete has to sacrifice many things to reach the top of the sport.

Being one of the most renowned people in the world has its pros and cons. Being the best means being sponsored by the best brands, having the best contracts, and earning high revenues, but also means having more pressure, that people always expect the best from you, and to be an example to others.

Being a renowned athlete means that everything you do quickly goes viral. Fans and haters are constantly looking for information about athletes' day-to-day life, and a report by Betting revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is the most searched athlete on the Internet.

The most searched athletes on the internet

Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing at the top level of soccer for almost 20 years. His great successes and his influence in the sport made the 37-year-old Portuguese the richest soccer player, according to Forbes the current Manchester United player has made $1240 million. In addition to that, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most searched sports star globally. On average, Ronaldo's name is searched 11 million times per month.

Ryan Ramczyk is in second place in the ranking. The football player receives 6.1m searches per month. Neymar ranks third with 5.8 million searches per month. The 30-year-old player is one of the best players in the world and one of the things he stands out on the internet for is his numerous hairstyles.

Then comes NBA legend LeBron James on 5.3m - the only other sports star to be above 5m searches per month. Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the best players in the history of soccer. With $130 million in pre-tax gross earnings over the last 12 months, the Argentinean claims the top spot in Forbes’ annual ranking of the world’s highest-paid athletes. Messi averages 4.8 million searches per month.

Tom Brady, the 44-year-old who came back from retirement, averages 4.3 million searches per month. This season, the seven-time Super Bowl winner could break two records set by Peyton Manning. Formula 1 racers Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen rank 7th and 8th respectively. The English racer has an average of 3.9 million searches per month, while the 24-year-old has 3.8 million.

Aaron Rodgers, a third NFL player, also made the top 10 most searched sports stars. The 38-year-old player has an average of 3.7 million searches. And rounding out the list is UFC superstar Conor McGregor - with the Irishman racking up a monthly average of 3.1million despite having not fought for nearly a year.