Maryland face off with Northwestern in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Maryland is a 14-point favorite to beat Northwestern after a 5-2 record to start the season. Considering this scenario, a win will almost clinch bowl elegibility for the Terrapins. The big question is the status of their star player, Taulia Tagovailoa. The quarterback is a game-time decision because of the knee injury he suffered last week in a 38-33 thriller victory at Indiana.

Northwestern had a promising 31-28 win in the opener vs Nebraska and then everything fell apart with five consecutive losses: Duke, Southern Illinois, Miami (OH), Penn State and Wisconsin. The key in this matchup for Northwestern will be RB Evan Hall, who is averaging almost 150 all-purpose yards per game. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 2-0.

Nortwestern vs Maryland: Date

The Maryland Terrapins host the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 22 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

Nortwestern vs Maryland: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Nortwestern vs Maryland in the US

With a lot at stake for Maryland, the Terrapins clash with Northwestern in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is the Big Ten Network.