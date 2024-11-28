NHL News: Stars HC Pete DeBoer makes blunt admission after loss to Connor Bedard, Blackhawks

The Dallas Stars suffered their second loss in a row, this time against Central Division opponent’s Chicago Blackhawks. After the game, coach Pete DeBoer voiced a strong admission on the team’s performance during their matchup with Connor Bedard, and the Hawks.

The Stars are one of the biggest contenders in the Western Conference and overall in the NHL, though they have yet to showcase their best games this season.

Dallas has lots of depth on their roster. The team’s four lines are capable of scoring whenever they step onto the ice. However, as the Stars finished their roadtrip in Chicago they were outplayed by Bedard, and the Blackhawks. More specifically, by Taylor Hall. The left-winger scored a hat trick and was the deciding factor during Chicago’s 6-2 triumph.

After the game, coach DeBoer didn’t hold back on his thoughts and voiced a very strong message.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of a preseason game at the United Center on October 04, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

“Ugly night, starting with the first shot of the game and downhill after that,” said Dallas coach Pete DeBoer, via NHL.com. “Don’t have much to say. There’s no sense evaluating it. The third period in Carolina and then tonight (were) not up to standard.”

Bedard snaps 12-game goal drought

The 2023/24 Calder Trophy winner has been under a bit of a sophomore slump. He is still the team leader in points and assists. But his overall production has suffered. Through 22 games, the 19-year-old tallies four goals and twelve assists.

In the Blackhawks’ commanding 6-2 triumph over Dallas, Connor Bedard broke free from a 12-game scoring spell. The stellar youngster admitted the drought was unlike anything he had ever experienced in his career.

“On the goal, yeah, kind of relief,” Bedard said. “I mean, it’s been like a month. I don’t know if I’ve had a stretch like that in my life, so felt good to see one go in.”

Hall’s last hat trick

Bedard was not the only Blackhawks forward to end a long-tenured drought against the Stars. Hall scored hs fifth career NHL hat trick. His fourth had been over 10 years ago, on December 5 2013.

“It’s been a long time,” Hall stated. “You know, you don’t come into games expecting to score hat tricks, but I’ve been working pretty hard. I’ve been pretty happy with how I’ve been playing and my effort.”