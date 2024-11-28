Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have an impressive 10-1 record after battling many injuries throughout the season. On offense, they have lost names like Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco.

Even with all these problems, Patrick Mahomes managed to survive thanks to big performances from Travis Kelce, Kareem Hunt, Xavier Worthy and that blockbuster trade for DeAndre Hopkins.

Now, in their quest to win another Super Bowl, Reid and the coaching staff finally received good news before a long awaited game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday.

When will Charles Omenihu return?

Charles Omenihu confirmed on social media that he is ready to play for the Kansas City Chiefs this Friday against the Raiders. Omenihu recovered from a torn ACL suffered in last season’s AFC Championship Game.

“We will all be a witness. More glory to God. Friday we on. I predicted this. I remember when I would see people question me and I told my folks just to watch how I’ll come back. Your mind’s gotta be wired differently to go through certain storms. I’m battled tested.”

