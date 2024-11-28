Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid's key player confirms he's finally back from injury and available for Chiefs vs Raiders

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will have a key player finally available for the game on Black Friday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have an impressive 10-1 record after battling many injuries throughout the season. On offense, they have lost names like Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco.

Even with all these problems, Patrick Mahomes managed to survive thanks to big performances from Travis Kelce, Kareem Hunt, Xavier Worthy and that blockbuster trade for DeAndre Hopkins.

Now, in their quest to win another Super Bowl, Reid and the coaching staff finally received good news before a long awaited game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday.

Advertisement

When will Charles Omenihu return?

Charles Omenihu confirmed on social media that he is ready to play for the Kansas City Chiefs this Friday against the Raiders. Omenihu recovered from a torn ACL suffered in last season’s AFC Championship Game.

Advertisement

“We will all be a witness. More glory to God. Friday we on. I predicted this. I remember when I would see people question me and I told my folks just to watch how I’ll come back. Your mind’s gotta be wired differently to go through certain storms. I’m battled tested.”

Andy Reid&#039;s net worth: How much money does the Kansas City Chiefs head coach have?

see also

Andy Reid's net worth: How much money does the Kansas City Chiefs head coach have?

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

WNBA News: USC star JuJu Watkins opens up about Caitlin Clark's comparisons
WNBA

WNBA News: USC star JuJu Watkins opens up about Caitlin Clark's comparisons

NFL News: Chiefs confirm Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes get two Super Bowl champions back vs Raiders
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs confirm Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes get two Super Bowl champions back vs Raiders

NHL News: Charlie Lindgren makes bold admission on key mistake in Capitals' victory over Lightning
NHL

NHL News: Charlie Lindgren makes bold admission on key mistake in Capitals' victory over Lightning

NHL News: Stars HC Pete DeBoer makes blunt admission after loss to Connor Bedard, Blackhawks
NHL

NHL News: Stars HC Pete DeBoer makes blunt admission after loss to Connor Bedard, Blackhawks

Better Collective Logo