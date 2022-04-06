One of the most traditional tournaments in golf is back once again: the Masters of Augusta, Georgia, which will have as one of its main attractions the participation of the legendary Tiger Woods. Find everything you need to know here: where and how to watch it, schedules, and more.

Glory in golf is achieved through the four major championships. The youngest of them is about to begin and promises to give memorable moments to the fans of this sport. The Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, starts on April 7, and here you will find everything you need to know to enjoy it from start to finish: where and how to watch it, schedules, participants, and more.

The first edition of the U.S. Masters was held in 1934, 88 years ago; the 2022 edition will be the eighty-sixth edition of this great tournament, which has among its peculiarities that it is always held in the same location, the Augusta National Golf Club, in Georgia. This is unlike the rest of the majors that do not maintain regularity in the venue their editions are held.

Like any sporting event that boasts pedigree, there are memorable traditions that are jealously guarded at the Masters Tournament. The most famous of these is the awards ceremony where the winner is awarded a green jacket, which is put on by the champion of the previous edition.

Masters Augusta 2022: How to watch

The four days of the action of the 86th edition of this legendary golf tournament can be enjoyed from wherever you are in the United States live on fuboTV (free trial). Likewise, ESPN will broadcast rounds 1 and 2, and CBS will broadcast rounds 3 and 4.

Which are the top players contending for the Masters Augusta 2022?

The spotlight will be on the return of Tiger Woods, one of the greatest legends of golf and the second most winner of this tournament with 5 championships, only one less than the king of Augusta, Jack Nicklaus, who won it 6 times. Woods returns to professional activity after his tragic car accident in February 2021, in which he suffered multiple fractures in his right leg.

Several of the winners of previous editions will also be competing for the green jacket: Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio García, Dustin Johnson, Fred Couples, Patrick Reed, and Danny Willett. Also, fighting for glory will be some of the top seeds of the Official World Golf Ranking such as: Cameron Young, Séamus Power, Russell Henley, Harold Varner III, and Thomas Pieters.

Masters Augusta 2022: Dates and time of its four rounds

Four rounds will define the new winner of the U.S. Masters spread over four days of action, beginning on Thursday, April 7 and culminating on Sunday, April 10, who will win the honor of wearing the iconic green jacket, a gold medallion, Sterling Replica of Masters Trophy and the permanent inscription of his name on the Masters Trophy, as well as a purse of $2.07 million.

April 7: 3:00 to 7:30 p.m (ET) / 2:00 to 6:30 pm (CT) / 12:00 to 4:30 pm (PT) / 1:00 pm to 5:30 pm (MT) April 8: 3:00 to 7:30 p.m (ET) / 2:00 to 6:30 pm (CT) / 12:00 to 4:30 pm (PT) / 1:00 pm to 5:30 pm (MT)

April 9: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m (ET) / 2:00 to 6:00 pm (CT) / 12:00 to 4:00 pm (PT) / 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm (MT)

April 10: 2:00 to 7:00 pm (ET) / 1:00 to 5:00 pm (CT) / 11:00 am to 3:00 pm (PT) / 12:00 to 4:00 pm (MT)