Miami (FL) and Middle Tennessee meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The home team want to rebuild their winning streak after a recent loss. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Hurricanes started the season with two wins against two small teams, Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss. In both wins they showed lethal offensive power, but in Week 3 against a top team they lost on the road. That loss came against Texas A&M 9-17.

Middle Tennessee couldn't win in Week 1 against James Madison and that game was supposed to be easy for them but the Blue Raiders lost 7-44. Things have improved since Week 2 when they beat Colorado State 34-19 and recently Tennessee State 49-6.

Miami (FL) and Middle Tennessee play for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football seasontoday, September 24 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The home team is the big favorite to win this game, but the visitors are picking up a small winning streak.

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

This game for the Week 4 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Miami (FL) and Middle Tennessee at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 24, will be broadcast in the US by ACCN