Rutgers will visit Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

If Michigan State want to play a bowl game this season, they cannot fail at home against Rutgers. With a 4-5 record, the Spartans need at least to end at .500 to claim elegibilty. After the Scarlet Knights, Michigan State will face Indiana and finish the season with a huge challenge at Penn State. The Spartans lead the all-time series 9-4 and have won seven of the last eight meetings between these two teams.

Rutgers are a 10-point underdog on the road and also have a 4-5 record in a crucial point of their season. The problem for the Scarlet Knights with a loss at Michigan State is that they will be in a really complicated position for the last two games against contenders such as Penn State and Maryland.

Michigan State vs Rutgers: Date

The Michigan State Spartans will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 12 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

Michigan State vs Rutgers: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Michigan State vs Rutgers in the US

Michigan State will meet Rutgers in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is the Big Ten Network.