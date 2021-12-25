Inter Miami has had another disappointing season on the MLS in 2021, and the team may need to shake its structure to achieve the expected results for a roster that includes figures such as Gonzalo Higuain, Blaise Matuidi, and Rodolfo Pizarro.

According to Transfermarkt, Inter Miami is on the top 5 most valuable starting lineup and most valuable bench of MLS. Unfortunately for David Beckham's team, the expected results of his investment have not arrived yet, and one of its top assets could be thinking of trying luck in another project: Rodolfo Pizarro.

The 27 years old Mexican talent is one of three Inter Miami's designated players with 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi, and former Real Madrid star Gonzalo Higuain. He earns $3.3 million yearly and occupies a place in the top 10 best-paid players on MLS.

Nevertheless, Rodolfo Pizarro's performance during the two seasons he has militated for Inter Miami has not entered the Major League Soccer's best ones. He has just an average of 65 minutes played in 2021, in which he scored 3 times and made 7 assists.

The intriguing message of Rodolfo Pizarro that may announce his new plans

On Christmas Eve, Rodolfo Pizarro tweeted an hourglass with a Santa Claus. The speculations lighted up when current Chivas player Alexis Vega replied to the message with expectation icons. It has happened before that this kind of interactions leak news.

The Mexican designated player of Inter Miami has been linked to Liga MX teams in the current Transfer Window. Both Rayados and Chivas, his two former clubs, may be searching for him to boost their offensive lines. This could offer Rodolfo the chance to achieve more minutes aiming to win a spot on Mexico National Team for Qatar 2022.

However, there is a big gap that could stop the Joker to leave the MLS, his lucrative salary. In Mexico, just three players earn more money than him: Florian Thauvin and Andre-Pierre Gignac with Tigres, and Guillermo Ochoa in America's roster.