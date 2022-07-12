Nascar Cup Series will have its 20th of the 2022 season, the Ambeter 301. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The Nascar Cup Series arrives at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Ambetter 301, the 20th of the 2022 season. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV.

The leader Chase Elliot is still unstoppable and in the last 3 races he has had 2 wins and a second place. Although his qualification for the Playoffs is already a certainty, his performance invites us to think that this pilot is up for great things. There are 7 races left to qualify so, for those who haven't done so yet, they should try to win or get as many points as possible (see the standings here).

So far there have been 13 winners and 16 will be qualified, so clearly these races will be all or nothing for those who have not yet secured their place in the postseason. Without a doubt, it is a race not to be missed, in an interesting weekend for motorsport fans, not only with Nascar but also with the two New York E-Prix of Formula E and the Honda Indy Toronto 2022 of the IndyCar Series.

Ambetter 301: Dates and start time in the US

Saturday, July 16

11:35 AM (ET) - Practice

12:20 PM (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, July 17

3:00 PM (ET) – Ambeter 301 (race)

Ambetter 301: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, you can follow all the action of the 2022 Ambetter 301 in the United States through FuboTV. Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, PRN, SiriusXM.

