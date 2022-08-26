The last race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series regular season will be this Coke Zero Sugar 400. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Nascar Cup Series will have this Saturday, August 27, the 26th and last race of the regular season, the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock.

It will be the last chance to qualify for the playoffs and fight for the 2022 Nascar Cup Series championship. So far there have been 15 different winners, so there could be a maximum of 16. If not, the rider who has obtained the most points will be the one who gets the last place (see here the standings with all the winners).

Undoubtedly, no fan of motorsport or Nascar should miss this Coke Zero 400, since the 16 drivers who will begin to fight to become champions will be known there starting next week. In other words, this is the race every fan has to watch, as they wait for another big race in F1's Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.

Coke Zero Sugar 400: Race Information

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV and Peacock

Coke Zero Sugar 400: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Coke Zero Sugar 400: Storylines

Nothing better than an exciting end of the regular season on the difficult asphalt of the Daytona International Speedway. 15 drivers are already confirmed to fight for the title of Nascar Cup Series champion and it remains to be seen who will be the last of those who have not yet won who accompanied the qualified.

There are only two ways to become 16th: win the Coke Zero 400 or by points. About the win, of course, is an enigma that will be revealed tomorrow, although among the non-winning drivers the Oddsmakers give Bubba Wallace a good chance.

In the points, only Blaney and Truex Jr. (22 points below) are the only ones with chances of qualifying in this way, although obviously for this there should not be any new winner and in turn one of them get more points than the other. The other option, of course, is for one of them to be the winner.

How to Watch Coke Zero Sugar 400 in the U.S.

The 26th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Saturday, August 27 at the Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida; will be broadcast in the United States through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other Options: NBC Sports, SiriusXM, MRN.

Coke Zero Sugar 400: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Chase Elliot is the favorite, with 11.00 odds follow by Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney all with 13.00 in the first 6 places.

BetMGM Chase Elliot 11.00 Kyle Larson 13.00 Bubba Wallace 13.00 Denny Hamlin 13.00 Joey Logano 13.00 Ruan Blaney 13.00

*Odds via BetMGM