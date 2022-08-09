The Nascar Cup Series will have this weekend the 24th race of the 2022 season, the Federated Auto Parts 400. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

Federated Auto Parts 400 will be the 24th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series regular season. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Finally, the 15th winner arrived. With his victory in the FireKeepers Casino 400, Kevin Harvick raised the number of winners in this regular season of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series to 15 and raised the alarm for both drivers who have not won, as well as those who they have done it but they have few points (click here to see the standings and winners).

If the number of winners does not continue to increase, there would only be one place for drivers who can qualify for more points, so only Blaney or Truex Jr., both well placed in the standings, could go to the playoffs. And if the number of 16 winners is exceeded, Kurt Busch (20th in the standings) for example, could be left out. In other words, these final regular season races will be spectacular as will the Seoul E-Prix I and II, where the Formula E champion will be determined.

Federated Auto Parts 400: Dates and start time in the US

Saturday, August 13

5:05 PM (ET) - Practice

5:50 PM (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, August 14

3:00 PM (ET) – FireKeepers Casino 400 (race)

Federated Auto Parts 400: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, you can follow all the action of the Federated Auto Parts 400 in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, SiriusXM, MRN.

