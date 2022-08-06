The 2022 Nascar Cup Series will have its 23rd race of the season, the FireKeepers Casino 400. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Nascar Cup Series will present this Sunday, August 8, the 23rd race of the 2022 season, the FireKeepers Casino 400. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

There is very little left for the start of the playoffs, where the 16 best drivers of the season will fight for the title of champions. Only 4 are races left in the regular season of this Nascar Cup Series 2022, and at the moment there are 14 confirmed drivers to which the two best of the season will be added (see the standings here).

Bubba Wallace has an unbeatable chance this Sunday as he will have pole position, and considering how low he is in the standings, winning a race may be the only way left for him to contend for the title. We'll see if he manages to become the 15th winner this weekend that will also feature the IndyCar 2022 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and the MotoGP 2022 Monster Energy British Grand Prix.

FireKeepers Casino 400: Race Information

Date: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Michigan International Speedway, southeastern Michigan

Live Stream: FuboTV

FireKeepers Casino 400: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

FireKeepers Casino 400: Storylines

There are only 4 races left for the end of the regular season this 2022 Nascar Cup Series season. Bubba Wallace has a chance to become the 15th winner, and that may be the only way to qualify for the playoffs since with 14 winners, only the top two standings who have not won will go. And for the moment Wallace is away from them.

On the other hand, the drivers who have already won could be left in a difficult situation if the number of 16 winners is exceeded, since then those who have obtained the most points during the regular season would go to the playoffs. For that reason, it is essential to continue to score points for them as well.

How to Watch FireKeepers Casino 400 in the U.S.

The 23rd race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Saturday, August 7 at the Michigan International Speedway, southeastern Michigan; will be broadcast in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, SiriusXM, MRN.

FireKeepers Casino 400: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Chase Elliot is the favorite, with 4.00 odds follow by Ross Chastain with 8.00. Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch with 9.00, and Danny Hamlin with 10.00 complete the first 5 places.

BetMGM Chase Elliot 4.00 Ross Chastain 8.00 Kyle Larson 9.00 Kyle Busch 9.00

*Odds via BetMGM