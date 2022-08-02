The 23th race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season will be this FireKeepers Casino 400. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

Michigan International Speedway will host the 23rd race of the 2022 Nascar Cup series season, the FireKeepers Casino 400. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

At the moment the situation has not changed much compared to last week's race. The positions are more or less the same and there are still 14 winners, with which only the two best drivers who have not won in this 2022 season will be the ones who will go to the postseason to fight for the title (see the standings here).

There is less left for the end of the regular phase and the chances of those who have not yet won to qualify for the postseason with a victory in the four remaining races are running out. It will be an interesting weekend for Nascar and also for motorsport, as we will also have the IndyCar 2022 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and the MotoGP 2022 Monster Energy British Grand Prix.

FireKeepers Casino 400: Dates and start time in the US

Saturday, August 6

12:35 PM (ET) - Practice

1:20 PM (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, August 7

3:00 PM (ET) – FireKeepers Casino 400 (race)

FireKeepers Casino 400: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, you can follow all the action of the FireKeepers Casino 400 in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, SiriusXM, MRN.

