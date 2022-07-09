This Sunday, July 10, will take place the 19th race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, the Quaker State 400. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway track is ready to receive what will be the 19th race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, the Quaker State 400. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV.

Contest leader Chase Elliot seems unstoppable: after winning the Ally 400 and finishing second at Road America, he's now on pole position and has a chance to continue higher than ever. It will not be easy, of course, as Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson, third and fourth in the standings, will start in second and third place respectively (click here to see the standings).

On the other hand, there are few races left before the start of the playoffs and the drivers who have not yet won must try to take the victory before it is too late. It will undoubtedly be a great race on a Sunday with a lot of motorsport activity, since in addition to the Nascar, we will also have the 6 hours of Monza of the WEC, and the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Nascar 2022 Quaker State 400: Race Information

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Georgia

Live Stream: FuboTV

Nascar 2022 Quaker State 400: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Nascar 2022 Quaker State 400: Storylines

There is less and less to go until the start of the Nascar Cup Series playoffs and the drivers are playing for their last chances to fight for the championship this year. Racers who have not yet won must make their last attempts to do so in order to be one of the 16 qualified.

However, the fact that there have been 13 different winners complicates the situation a bit for drivers who won a race but didn't add up to much in the standings. If the number of winners exceeds 16, they could be left out due to their low position in the standings, so it is necessary for the 13 winners to obtain all the possible points and thus secure a place in the playoffs.

How to Watch Nascar 2022 Quaker State 400 in the U.S.

The 19th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Sunday, July 10 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Georgia; will be broadcast in the United States through FuboTV. Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, PRN, SiriusXM.

Nascar 2022 Quaker State 400: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Chase Elliot and Ryan Blaney are the favorite with 11.00 odds follow by Denny Hamlin and William Byron with 12.00, and Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson with 13.00 complete the first 6 places.

BetMGM Chase Elliot 11.00 Ryan Blaney 11.00 Denny Hamlin 12.00 William Byron 12.00 Kyle Busch 13.00 Kyle Larson 13.00

*Odds via BetMGM