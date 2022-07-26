This Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will be 22th race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The Nascar Cup Series will feature the 22nd race of the 2022 season this weekend, the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, and here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The race at Pocono will be remembered as one of the most controversial in recent years of Nascar, and surely in its entire history. After the post-race car review, the top two finishers, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, were disqualified and victory went to Chase Elliot, which means that at the moment there are still 14 winners in the season, so these would be the ones who will go to the playoffs plus the two drivers with the most points (click here to see the standings) who have not won races.

Of course, that could change if the number of winners is greater than 16 and so this and the remaining races between now and the end will be unmissable. It will undoubtedly be an interesting weekend not only with Nascar, but also with action from the London E-Prix I and II of Formula E, the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix and the IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix.

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Dates and start time in the US

Saturday, July 23

9:35 AM (ET) - Practice

10:35 AM (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, July 24

2:30 PM (ET) – Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (race)

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, you can follow all the action of the 2022 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: NBC Sports, SiriusXM.

