The 2nd exhibition race this season of the Nascar Cup Series this season will be the All-Star Open, the 38th in all history. Here you can find out all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

This All-Star is open to drivers who have won races from last season through this year's AdventHealth 400, as well as: previous All-Star race winners, Nascar Cup Champions who attempted to qualify for all races in 2022, the winner of each stage of the All-Star Open, and the winner of the All-Star fan vote. Any driver who meets these requirements is eligible to compete in the All-Star Race.

It will undoubtedly be a pure Nascar weekend, and that no fan of motorsport or the Nascar Cup Series should miss, and that is why here we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss anything about a unique weekend, also waiting what will be the Indy 500 in a few days.

NASCAR All-Star Open: Date

This second exhibition race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, which will take place at the Texas Motor Speedway in what will be the NASCAR All-Star Open will be raced this Sunday, May 22 at 6:00 (ET).

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch NASCAR All-Star Open

The second exhibition race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, what will be this NASCAR All-Star Open which takes place at the Texas Motor Speedway will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: FS1.

