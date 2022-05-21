Today, May 22, will be the Nascar All-Star Race, the 2nd exhibition race of this season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

NASCAR All-Star Open: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US this Nascar Race today

Texas Motor Speedway is set for the second exhibition race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season today. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the 38th edition of the Nascar All-Star Open (and the return to Texas Motor Speedway), a race that no motorsports fan, and of course, also Nascar, should miss. A weekend that will have full activity from the previous Saturday with the classification until today with various activities also off the track.

Here we will give you all the details you need to know about this great race, because if you are a Nascar fan or if you simply love motorsports, you cannot miss this event. It will be an interesting event while waiting for the Indy 500 on May 29.

NASCAR All-Star Open: Race Information

Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

Live Stream: FuboTV

NASCAR All-Star Open: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

NASCAR All-Star Open: Storylines

Drivers who meet any of the following conditions may participate in this Nascar All-Star Race: drivers who have won races from last season through this year's AdventHealth 400, previous All-Star race winners, Nascar Cup Champions who attempted to qualify for all races in 2022, the winner of each stage of the All-Star Open, and the winner of the All-Star fan vote.

How to Watch NASCAR All-Star Open in the U.S.

The second exhibition race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place today, May 22 at the Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: FS1.

NASCAR All-Star Open: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly, Kyle Larson with +600, while Kyle Busch and Chase Elliot with +700 are in second place. They are followed by William Byron (+900), and Ross Chastain (+1000) in the first five places.

DraftKings Kyle Larson +600 Kyle Busch +700 Chase Elliot +700 William Byron +900 Ross Chastain +1000

*Odds via DraftKings