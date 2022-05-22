Who is the most successful driver of the Nascar All-Star race, one of the most emblematic of the Nascar Cup series? Find out the answer to this question here.

Winning the Nascar All-Star Race is possibly one of the most difficult achievements any Nascar driver can aspire to. Winning this race could be a once-in-a-lifetime thing for a driver given the high degree of difficulty. You can see all the action of the Nascar All-Star Race 2022 on FuboTV (free trial).

This emblematic Nascar Race has its origin in 1985, when on May 25 of that year at the Charlotte Motor Speedway (the track that hosted this race the most times), Darrell Waltrip was the first winner of this prestigious race. Since then there have been, of course, other winners, but few of them have managed to win more than once.

Current Nascar figures such as Kyle Larson (winner of the last edition) was the winner twice, as was Kevin Harvick. Also other legends such as Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon have won this race on more than one occasion, both managing to do it 3 times. And yet, they are not the biggest winners.

Who is the top winner of the Nascar All-Star race?

There was only one driver who managed to win the race 4 times, making it the absolute dream of the record for most Nascar All-Star Races won. This driver is none other than Jimmie Johnson, who won in 2003, 2006, 2012 and 2013.

