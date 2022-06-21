The Ally 400 will be the 17th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series season. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The Nascar Cup Series arrives at the Nashville Superspeedway tracks for what will be the 17th race of this 2022 season, the Ally 400. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV.

Last race Daniel Suarez experienced the most rewarding moment since he has been in Nascar by becoming the fifth non-American driver to win a race in the category. As for the positions, between the first Chase Elliot and the fifth Joey Logano there is only a 30-point difference, that is, everything is very even at the top of the standings (click here to see the rest of the positions).

This weekend will be the 17th race of the season and there are only a few weeks left for the drivers who have not yet won to do so and thus qualify for the Playoffs to fight for the championship. It will then be an interesting weekend for motorsport fans since, in addition to the Ally 400, we will also have the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix.

Nascar Ally 400: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, June 24

18:30 (ET) - Practice

Saturday, June 25

13:00 (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, June 26

17:00 (ET) – Ally 400 (race)

Nascar Ally 400: TV coverage in the US and Canada

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, you can follow all the action of the 2022 Ally 400 in the United States through FuboTV, and other option is NBC.

How to watch Nascar Ally 400 anywhere

