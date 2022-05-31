The Nascar arrives at the tracks of Madison, Illinois for what will be the 15th race of this 2022 season. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this Nascar Cup series 2022 game in the United States.

The 15th race of this 2022 season of the Nascar Cup Series will be the one that will take place at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After an intense race such as the Coca-Cola 600, the longest of the season, the runners are ready for a new challenge in this Nascar Cup Series. Denny Hamlin was proclaimed the winner adding valuable points that placed him in position 17, with 309 points. The leader of the competition, Chase Elliott, finished in 33rd position, unable to obtain many points, despite which he maintained his first place.

Those who could get the most out of this race were Ross Chastain, who is now second in the standings with 454 points (29 less than Elliot) and especially Kyle Busch, who finished in second place, thus being able to add 38 points and remaining in third place. with a total of 445 (38 below the leader).

NASCAR Cup Series Race at WWTR: Date

This 15th race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, which will take place in Madison, Illinois at the World Wide Technology Raceway in what will be the Enjoy Illinois 300 will be raced this Sunday, June 5 at 3:30 PM (ET).

NASCAR Cup Series Race at WWTR: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch NASCAR Cup Series Race at WWTR

The 15th race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, the Enjoy Illinois 300, which takes place in Madison, Illinois at the World Wide Technology Raceway will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: FS1.

