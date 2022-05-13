Nascar is the most watched motorsport category in the United States, even above IndyCar. Every week, drivers criss-cross the country in search of winning the demanding races mostly on oval circuits, but which actually include tests of all kinds. Here you can find the schedule and driver table.
Each Nascar challenge is a real mystery. The changing nature of race after race makes this category enormously popular: it is very difficult to know who will be the next winner, and it is not a strange thing that a driver who finished first in qualifying, and therefore obtained the pole position, didn't even finish in the top 10.
This year the great favorite of the Oddsmakers is Kyle Larson, although other runners like Chase Elliot, Ryan Blanney, Joey Logano, or Ross Chastain are great favorites to win the championship. All the races of this Nascar Cup Series 2022 will be broadcast live on FuboTV (free trial).
Drivers table
This list will include those drivers who have completed more than 6 races, as many drivers only compete in some events and not the entire season.
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Chase Elliott
|453
|2
|William Byron
|388
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|388
|4
|Joey Logano
|374
|5
|Ross Chastain
|364
|6
|Kyle Busch
|364
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.
|364
|8
|Alex Bowman
|357
|9
|Kyle Larson
|336
|10
|Christopher Bell
|327
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|313
|12
|Aric Almirola
|311
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|287
|14
|Austin Dillon
|287
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|286
|16
|Erik Jones
|282
|17
|Daniel Suarez
|269
|18
|Austin Cindric
|258
|19
|Chris Buescher
|251
|20
|Justin Haley
|243
|21
|Kurt Busch
|233
|22
|Denny Hamlin
|231
|23
|Michael McDowell
|231
|24
|Bubba Wallace
|225
|25
|Ty Dillon
|205
|26
|Cole Custer
|200
|27
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|198
|28
|Todd Gilliland
|173
|29
|Harrison Burton
|169
|30
|Corey Lajoie
|161
|31
|Brad Keselowski
|153
|32
|Cody Ware
|109
|33
|B.J. McLeod
|78
Schedule
AdventHealth 400 / 15 May
NASCAR All-Star Open / 22 May
NASCAR All-Star Race / 22 May
Coca-Cola 600 / 29 May
Enjoy Illinois 300 / 5 June
Toyota Save Mart 350 /12 June
Ally 400 / 26 June
Kwik Trip 250 / 3 July
Quaker State 400 / 10 July
Ambetter 301/ 17 July
NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway / 24 July
Verizon 200 at the Brickyard / 31 July
FireKeepers Casino 400 / 7 August
Federated Auto Parts 400 / 14 August
Go Bowling at The Glen / 21 August
Coke Zero Sugar 400 / 27 August
Cook Out Southern 500 / 4 September
Hollywood Casino 400 / 11 September
Bass Pro Shops Night Race / 17 September
AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 / 25 September
YellaWood 500 / October 2
Bank of America ROVAL 400 / October 9
South Point 400 / 16 October
Dixie Vodka 400 / 23 October
Xfinity 500 / 30 October
NASCAR Cup Series Championship / November 6