Here you can find all the information you need to know about the schedule and driver championship in this 2022 Nascar Cup Series season.

Nascar is the most watched motorsport category in the United States, even above IndyCar. Every week, drivers criss-cross the country in search of winning the demanding races mostly on oval circuits, but which actually include tests of all kinds. Here you can find the schedule and driver table.

Each Nascar challenge is a real mystery. The changing nature of race after race makes this category enormously popular: it is very difficult to know who will be the next winner, and it is not a strange thing that a driver who finished first in qualifying, and therefore obtained the pole position, didn't even finish in the top 10.

This year the great favorite of the Oddsmakers is Kyle Larson, although other runners like Chase Elliot, Ryan Blanney, Joey Logano, or Ross Chastain are great favorites to win the championship. All the races of this Nascar Cup Series 2022 will be broadcast live on FuboTV (free trial).

Drivers table

This list will include those drivers who have completed more than 6 races, as many drivers only compete in some events and not the entire season.

Rank Driver Points 1 Chase Elliott 453 2 William Byron 388 3 Ryan Blaney 388 4 Joey Logano 374 5 Ross Chastain 364 6 Kyle Busch 364 7 Martin Truex Jr. 364 8 Alex Bowman 357 9 Kyle Larson 336 10 Christopher Bell 327 11 Kevin Harvick 313 12 Aric Almirola 311 13 Chase Briscoe 287 14 Austin Dillon 287 15 Tyler Reddick 286 16 Erik Jones 282 17 Daniel Suarez 269 18 Austin Cindric 258 19 Chris Buescher 251 20 Justin Haley 243 21 Kurt Busch 233 22 Denny Hamlin 231 23 Michael McDowell 231 24 Bubba Wallace 225 25 Ty Dillon 205 26 Cole Custer 200 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 198 28 Todd Gilliland 173 29 Harrison Burton 169 30 Corey Lajoie 161 31 Brad Keselowski 153 32 Cody Ware 109 33 B.J. McLeod 78

Schedule

AdventHealth 400 / 15 May

NASCAR All-Star Open / 22 May

NASCAR All-Star Race / 22 May

Coca-Cola 600 / 29 May

Enjoy Illinois 300 / 5 June

Toyota Save Mart 350 /12 June

Ally 400 / 26 June

Kwik Trip 250 / 3 July

Quaker State 400 / 10 July

Ambetter 301/ 17 July

NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway / 24 July

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard / 31 July

FireKeepers Casino 400 / 7 August

Federated Auto Parts 400 / 14 August

Go Bowling at The Glen / 21 August

Coke Zero Sugar 400 / 27 August

Cook Out Southern 500 / 4 September

Hollywood Casino 400 / 11 September

Bass Pro Shops Night Race / 17 September

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 / 25 September

YellaWood 500 / October 2

Bank of America ROVAL 400 / October 9

South Point 400 / 16 October

Dixie Vodka 400 / 23 October

Xfinity 500 / 30 October

NASCAR Cup Series Championship / November 6

