This Sunday a classic will be run within the Nascar competitions, the Daytona 500. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Nascar Daytona 500: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US this Nascar Race

This Sunday, February 20, 2022, the 64th edition of a true classic within Nascar competitions, the Daytona 500, will be run. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Like every year at the end of February, Nascar presents what is perhaps its second most important race (only surpassed by the Indianapolis 500): the Daytona 500, which will be run at Daytona International Speedway. Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are the main favorites to win this 64th edition.

To date, the most successful teams in this competition have been Chevrolet (24) and Ford (16). Among the most successful drivers are Richard Petty and Cale Yarborough, with seven and four wins respectively; and Bobby Allison, Dale Jarrett, Jeff Gordon and Denny Hamlin with three wins each.

Nascar Daytona 500: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM (ET)

Location: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Nascar Daytona 500: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Nascar Daytona 500: Storylines

This will be the 64th edition of the Daytona 500. In the previous 63, there was a clear dominance of two teams: Ford (16) and Chevrolet (24), who have won 40 editions combined. Then come Plymouth and Dodge with four each, and Mercury, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Buick and Toyota all with 3. The winningest drivers in history are Richard Petty (7) and Cale Yarborough (4); and Bobby Allison, Dale Jarrett, Jeff Gordon and Denny Hamlin (all with 3).

How to Watch Nascar Daytona 500 in the U.S.

This 64th edition of the Daytona 500 that will be raced this Sunday, February 20, at the Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: FOX.

Nascar Daytona 500: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have their favorites for this race. Here you see a list with the top ten candidates according to FanDuel Sportsbook: Denny Hamlin (+950), Kyle Larson (+950), Chase Elliott (+1200), Ryan Blaney (+1200), Joey Logano (+1300), Brad Keselowski (+1500), Kevin Harvick, (+1700), William Byron (+1700), Kyle Busch (+1700), Bubba Wallace (+1900).

FanDuel Denny Hamlin +950 Kyle Larson +950 Chase Elliott +1200 Ryan Blaney +1200 Joey Logano +1300 Brad Keselowski +1500 Kevin Harvick +1700 William Byron +1700 Kyle Busch +1700 Bubba Wallace +1900

*Odds via FanDuel