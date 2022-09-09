NC State and Charleston Southern will face off in Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Here you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

NC State vs Charleston Southern: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 NCAA College Football Week 2 in the US

NC State will clash against Southern Charleston as part of Week 2 in the 2022 NCAA College Footbal season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Wolfpack got a last second 21-20 win on their first game of the season after East Carolina missed incredibly a 41-yard field goal. What should have been a loss for NC State had a consequence by dropping them to the No.18 ranked team in the nation (they went down five spots even after a win).

On the other side, Charleston Southern arrives to this game after a 52-38 loss against the Western Carolina Catamounts. It doesn't get any easier for the Buccaneers as a 44.5-point underdog when they travel to North Carolina.

NC State vs Charleston Southern: Date

NC State will host Charleston Southern on Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season on Saturday, September 10 at 12:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

NC State vs Charleston Southern: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch NC State vs Charleston Southern in the US

The clash between NC State and Charleston Southern in Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. The other option if you don’t want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN3.