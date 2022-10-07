Florida State will visit NC State in a crucial matchup of Week 6 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

NC State and Florida State will clash in a very possible thriller on Week 6 of the 2022 College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can watch the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

NC State comes from a crushing 30-20 loss against Clemson which might have wiped up their chances for the title in the ACC Atlantic Division. Florida State is also a direct rival on that fight. The Wolfpack are favorites by 3.5 points at home and have won four of the last five meetings between these two teams.

The Seminoles started their season with a 4-0 record, but, when the first ranked team appeared on their calendar, they lost 31-21 at home against Wake Forest. Now, Florida State get an even tougher challenge by visiting NC State, the No.14 ranked team in the nation. To make things worse for Mike Norvell's squad, after the Wolfpack, they will have to face No.5 Clemson. Still, their offense has been spectacular averaging more than 480 yards per game.

NC State vs Florida State: Date

The NC State Wolfpack will host the Florida State Seminoles in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 8 at 8 PM (ET). The game will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

NC State vs Florida State: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch NC State vs Florida State in the US

NC State will face off with Florida State in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season and the game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. The other option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is the ACC Network.