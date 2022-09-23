NC State will face UConn for the Week 4 of the 2022 NCAA Football season. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

NC State will play against UConn for the 2022 NCAA Football Week 4. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. Remember that if you want to enjoy of all the action of this match, it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The NC State Wolfpack have had a very good start to the 2022 College Football season. They have won their first three games and are one of 5 undefeated in the Atlantic Coast Conference with 3 wins. They are currently averaging 34.3 points per game, while their percentage of points allowed is 12.3.

Contrary to their rivals in this game, the UConn Huskies have not had a good start and in fact occupy one of the last places in the FBS Independents, where only New Mexico State (with a record of 0-4) are worse. They are currently averaging 15.5 points per game, while the percentage of points allowed is 35.3.

NC State vs UConn: Date

This college football game between NC State and UConn, will take place at the Carter–Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, 24 September at 7:30 PM (ET).

NC State vs UConn: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch NC State vs UConn

