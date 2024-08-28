Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter and the key to having an exceptional college season

Travis Hunter is one of the top prospects this year in college football and reveals his key to having a standout season with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes signals first down after a catch against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. Colorado won 45-42.
© Ron Jenkins/Getty ImagesTravis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes signals first down after a catch against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. Colorado won 45-42.

By Matías Persuh

With the new NCAAF season just around the corner, teams are finalizing details to ensure a successful campaign. The Colorado Buffaloes, featuring one of this year’s top college prospects, Travis Hunter, are no exception. The talented WR-Cornerback reveals his keys to having a successful season.

Travis Hunter’s emergence in the league has amazed both fans and critics alike. His innate talent with the ball and exceptional physical attributes make the former Jackson State Tiger a player everyone has their eyes on. He will undoubtedly be one of the standout figures to watch this season.

Under the guidance of head coach Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes began their season on Thursday, August 29th, facing North Dakota State at home in what promises to be an exciting matchup for fans.

The fact that Hunter can excel both as a cornerback and a wide receiver means he trains with two different groups of teammates, allowing him to draw the best from each position. On this topic, and in a lighthearted manner, wide receivers coach Jason Phillips jokingly states that ‘the goal is a 50-50 split.’ Meanwhile, Mathis believes it’s more of a 70-30 advantage in his favor.

The keys to his preparation since High School

One of the keys to Hunter’s performance over the years has been his systematic discipline with training from a young age. While in high school, Travis Hunter would train between two and three times a day.

