The Colorado Buffaloes couldn’t be happier as they enter the 2023 NCAA college football season with a new head coach, Deion Sanders, hoping to go as far as they can go.

Sanders has previous experience as a college football head coach, but things will be different in Colorado. He will have to adjust to the Pac-12 Conference, which is a top competitive conferences in the country.

The Pac-12 is filled with dangerous teams like USC, California, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, Washington, and UCLA. In 2022, the Buffaloes finished last in the Pac-12 South Division.

When is the date of Deion Sanders debut with the Colorado Buffaloes?

Deion Sanders’ debut with the Colorado Buffaloes will be on September 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET against No. 17 TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will be televised on FOX and will also be available to stream for free on Fubo.

Sanders’ first home game will be on September 9, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET against Nebraska at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. The game will be televised on FOX and Fubo.

One of the biggest games for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will be on September 23, 2023, against Pac-12 rival Oregon. The game will be played at Folsom Field.

How did Deion Sanders do during his head coach time with Jackson State?

Deion Sanders had a successful three-year stint as the head coach of Jackson State University. He compiled a record of 27-5, including a 12-1 undefeated season in 2021. He also led the Tigers to their first Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship since 2007. Sanders was named the SWAC Coach of the Year in 2021.

Will Coach Prime be able to walk during Colorado Buffaloes games?

It is unclear whether Deion Sanders will be able to walk during Colorado Buffaloes games. He underwent surgery in December 2022 to remove blood clots. He has said that he is recovering well and expects to be able to coach the Buffaloes this season. However, it is possible that he may need to wear a brace or use a cane, which could limit his mobility.