Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Dolphins star delivers strong message following embarrassing Florida State season start

After a rough start to the NCAAF season, Miami Dolphins star expresses discontent with Florida State football.

NCAAF News: Dolphins star delivers strong message following embarrassing Florida State season start
NCAAF News: Dolphins star delivers strong message following embarrassing Florida State season start

By Matías Persuh

The start of the new College Football season for the Florida State Seminoles has certainly been underwhelming. After an undefeated championship season last year, the team’s 0-2 start this year has disappointed many fans. Even former player and current Miami Dolphins star has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the season’s beginning.

Following their ACC Championship title last season and a preseason ranking of No. 10, Mike Norvell’s squad began this season poorly, leading to significant backlash from fans who had high expectations.

The 28-13 defeat to Boston College further frustrated Florida State fans, who had hoped for a more promising season. Among those who commented on the situation was Jaylen Ramsey, former Florida State cornerback and current star with the Dolphins.

Ramsey, who won the Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021, is one of the most prominent faces associated with Florida State today. Naturally, with his former university struggling this season, he has voiced his frustration through social media.

Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Cornerback Jaylen Ramsey used X (Formerly Twitter) to express his total discontent with Seminoles’ season start: “… smh State sad rn,” “Embarrassing fr,”

Advertisement
NCAAF News: Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck takes subtle shot at Clemson Tigers

see also

NCAAF News: Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck takes subtle shot at Clemson Tigers

Jalen Ramsey Dolphins

Ramsey reacts to Florida State loss.

Florida State and a rough start to the season

After a relentless performance last season, expectations were high for Florida State to start the new season on a similar note. However, the current reality has fallen short, and there is a strong hope for an immediate turnaround.

Advertisement

The season debut for Florida State began with a misstep, as they narrowly lost 24-21 to Georgia Tech. In their most recent game, the defending ACC champions suffered a surprising 28-13 defeat to Boston College, which has raised significant concerns.

Florida State Football

DJ Uiagalelei #4 of the Florida State Seminoles throws a pass during the first half of a game against the Boston College Eagles at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 02, 2024 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Advertisement

Seminoles next matchups

To turn around their season and achieve better results, Mike Norvell’s squad faces a series of tough upcoming games with the goal of securing a playoff spot.

  • vs. Memphis – September 14th
  • vs. California – September 21st
  • vs. SMU – September 28th
  • vs. Clemson – October 5th
  • vs. Duke – October 18th
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders shares eye-opening thoughts on Nebraska's HC and QB
Sports

NCAAF News: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders shares eye-opening thoughts on Nebraska's HC and QB

Neymar sends heartfelt message to Luis Suarez after retiring from Uruguay National Team
Soccer

Neymar sends heartfelt message to Luis Suarez after retiring from Uruguay National Team

NFL News: Saints star Alvin Kamara makes personal decision amid contract talk issues
NFL

NFL News: Saints star Alvin Kamara makes personal decision amid contract talk issues

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes has an important message for one of the Chiefs' new weapons
NFL

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes has an important message for one of the Chiefs' new weapons

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo