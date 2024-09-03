NCAAF News: Dolphins star delivers strong message following embarrassing Florida State season start

The start of the new College Football season for the Florida State Seminoles has certainly been underwhelming. After an undefeated championship season last year, the team’s 0-2 start this year has disappointed many fans. Even former player and current Miami Dolphins star has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the season’s beginning.

Following their ACC Championship title last season and a preseason ranking of No. 10, Mike Norvell’s squad began this season poorly, leading to significant backlash from fans who had high expectations.

The 28-13 defeat to Boston College further frustrated Florida State fans, who had hoped for a more promising season. Among those who commented on the situation was Jaylen Ramsey, former Florida State cornerback and current star with the Dolphins.

Ramsey, who won the Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021, is one of the most prominent faces associated with Florida State today. Naturally, with his former university struggling this season, he has voiced his frustration through social media.

Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Cornerback Jaylen Ramsey used X (Formerly Twitter) to express his total discontent with Seminoles’ season start: “… smh State sad rn,” “Embarrassing fr,”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck takes subtle shot at Clemson Tigers

Ramsey reacts to Florida State loss.

Florida State and a rough start to the season

After a relentless performance last season, expectations were high for Florida State to start the new season on a similar note. However, the current reality has fallen short, and there is a strong hope for an immediate turnaround.

Advertisement

The season debut for Florida State began with a misstep, as they narrowly lost 24-21 to Georgia Tech. In their most recent game, the defending ACC champions suffered a surprising 28-13 defeat to Boston College, which has raised significant concerns.

Advertisement

DJ Uiagalelei #4 of the Florida State Seminoles throws a pass during the first half of a game against the Boston College Eagles at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 02, 2024 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Advertisement

Seminoles next matchups

To turn around their season and achieve better results, Mike Norvell’s squad faces a series of tough upcoming games with the goal of securing a playoff spot.

vs. Memphis – September 14th

vs. California – September 21st

vs. SMU – September 28th

vs. Clemson – October 5th

vs. Duke – October 18th

Advertisement