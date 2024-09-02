NCAAF News: Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck takes subtle shot at Clemson Tigers

The Georgia Bulldogs are the No.1 ranked team in college football for a reason. As they enter the 2024 season with Carson Beck under center, the team from Athens, GA have passed their first test over the Clemson Tigers with flying colors.

Week 1 in college football is always a challenge, no matter who stands on the other side of the field. It is the game that has the most preparation behind, yet many things come down to pure improvisation. When two ranked programs meet, the clash is much more psychological and down to the wire.

However, that was not the case for the Bulldogs and Tigers matchup that ended on a 34-3 triumph for the Dogs. Georgia put on a clinic and beat Clemson with authority. The winning-side QB Carson Beck had an interesting evaluation on the game and subtly aimed at Clemson’s gameplan.

“Once we got in that second half, looking at the iPad, seeing what they were doing against us, it was everything that we saw on film that we watched from last year,” said Beck after the game. “So we just kind of deciphered which ways we wanted to attack them and maybe tried to be a little bit more aggressive coming out at the half.”

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Beck’s way to put it almost suggests Georgia had an easy job beating Clemson. And the fact they were able to decodify their opponents defensive scheme and realize it had not changed from last year is a bad look on Wes Godwin’s unit. The offense was completely neutralized, so the OC (Garrett Riley) and Dabo Swinney’s job were not any better. However, if, indeed, the Tigers defense looked on the field exactly as it did on Georgia’s sideline iPads then it is really alarming.

Georgia embarks on season with National Championship aspirations

The Bulldogs got off on the right foot to commence their 2024 NCAA season. And they’ll hope to stay on this course as their season is expected to be a long one with a deep run in the college football playoffs. As the No.1 ranked team in the nation, the Dawgs are favorites to hoist the Natty when it is all said and done.

With projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Carson Beck as their signal caller, Georgia has arguably the best roster in all of college football. It will be difficult and ill-advised to bet against this Bulldogs team in any game they enter. However, their tough schedule includes clashes on the road with Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, and Ole Miss Rebels.

College football can be unpredictable, but more often than not the logic will subdue the surprise. Nevertheless, any weekend a giant can stumble and Georgia is not immune to that pressure. To the victor belongs the spoils, yet the Bulldogs are not resting on their laurels anytime soon. Georgia knows the season has only just begun.