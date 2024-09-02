Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck takes subtle shot at Clemson Tigers

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck had a particular comment on the Clemson Tigers after defeating them in NCAA week 1.

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesCarson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Federico O'donnell

The Georgia Bulldogs are the No.1 ranked team in college football for a reason. As they enter the 2024 season with Carson Beck under center, the team from Athens, GA have passed their first test over the Clemson Tigers with flying colors.

Week 1 in college football is always a challenge, no matter who stands on the other side of the field. It is the game that has the most preparation behind, yet many things come down to pure improvisation. When two ranked programs meet, the clash is much more psychological and down to the wire.

However, that was not the case for the Bulldogs and Tigers matchup that ended on a 34-3 triumph for the Dogs. Georgia put on a clinic and beat Clemson with authority. The winning-side QB Carson Beck had an interesting evaluation on the game and subtly aimed at Clemson’s gameplan.

“Once we got in that second half, looking at the iPad, seeing what they were doing against us, it was everything that we saw on film that we watched from last year,” said Beck after the game. “So we just kind of deciphered which ways we wanted to attack them and maybe tried to be a little bit more aggressive coming out at the half.”

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Beck’s way to put it almost suggests Georgia had an easy job beating Clemson. And the fact they were able to decodify their opponents defensive scheme and realize it had not changed from last year is a bad look on Wes Godwin’s unit. The offense was completely neutralized, so the OC (Garrett Riley) and Dabo Swinney’s job were not any better. However, if, indeed, the Tigers defense looked on the field exactly as it did on Georgia’s sideline iPads then it is really alarming.

Advertisement
Texas Longhorns HC Steve Starkisian makes tough assessment on Arch Manning\&#039;s performance

see also

Texas Longhorns HC Steve Starkisian makes tough assessment on Arch Manning"s performance

Georgia embarks on season with National Championship aspirations

The Bulldogs got off on the right foot to commence their 2024 NCAA season. And they’ll hope to stay on this course as their season is expected to be a long one with a deep run in the college football playoffs. As the No.1 ranked team in the nation, the Dawgs are favorites to hoist the Natty when it is all said and done.

With projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Carson Beck as their signal caller, Georgia has arguably the best roster in all of college football. It will be difficult and ill-advised to bet against this Bulldogs team in any game they enter. However, their tough schedule includes clashes on the road with Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, and Ole Miss Rebels.

Advertisement

College football can be unpredictable, but more often than not the logic will subdue the surprise. Nevertheless, any weekend a giant can stumble and Georgia is not immune to that pressure. To the victor belongs the spoils, yet the Bulldogs are not resting on their laurels anytime soon. Georgia knows the season has only just begun.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Bengals are set to make one final contract offer to Ja'Marr Chase
NFL

Bengals are set to make one final contract offer to Ja'Marr Chase

Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to ‘beat’ MrBeast on YouTube
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to ‘beat’ MrBeast on YouTube

NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers could make a trade for a player who is on LeBron James’ list of prospects
NBA

NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers could make a trade for a player who is on LeBron James’ list of prospects

Mark Cuban reveals how Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving lead Dallas Mavericks to NBA Finals
NBA

Mark Cuban reveals how Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving lead Dallas Mavericks to NBA Finals

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo