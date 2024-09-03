Peyton Manning opens up on relationship with nephew, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch

Arch Manning is one of the most notable personalities in college football. Despite his current backup role in Texas Longhorns program, Cooper Manning’s son has everybody talking about him. Even NFL legend Peyton Manning was asked about his nephew Arch, and the two-time Super Bowl champion explained how they get along.

Football has changed since Peyton Manning stepped aside from the NFL a champion on the offseason of 2016. However, Peyton has not stopped watching and growing his passion for the game. Eight years later, Eli and Peyton’s nephew is the new face of the Manning royal QB family tree. And as the 19-year old takes his first steps in Texas, his HOF relatives are there for him.

Peyton and Arch do not only played through different ages of college football, but their social media environment are as different as night and day, too. This definitely shows in their chats.

“It’s funny, you know these 19 and 20 year olds, the text response rate is not super high, it’s not a great completion percentage,” said Peyton on air at Bussin with the Boys podcast. “He came to Denver a couple of years ago, we worked out. That was fun.”

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“He will, every now and then, text me with a question about a two-minute drill. And I’m sure as soon as he texts me the question, he regrets it. Because you can’t answer a question about a two minute drill with a text back. You have to go to the voice memo. And it can’t be just one,” Peyton explained on his chatting with nephew Arch. “So three voice memos later…he’s probably calling Eli more.“

Peyton talks on Longhorns QB room

Heading into the 2024 season, Texas is one of the top candidates in the NCAA. With a quarterback room featuring Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers, the team coached by Steve Sarkisian has a great shot at the National Championship. ‘If a team has two starting quarterbacks, it has no starting quarterback’ is a statement heard all around football at any level of play. However, Texas may defy that quote.

‘Strength in unity’, Ewers and Manning competition week in and week out in practice only raises the bar and elevates the game for all the roster.Peyton opened up on Arch’s feelings at Austin, Texas.

“They got a good team this year, I’m a big fan of Quinn. I’ve gotten to know him. He comes down to our camp. The two of them get along great.“

Head coach Steve Sarkisian shared a similar view on his young quarterback talents.

“These guys are great, great friends. Nobody gets along better,” Sarkisian said to ESPN. “There’s a real level of appreciation for what each guy is doing. Because they know the journey, they know the path, they know how we coach him. So in the end, we’re probably going to need both those guys at some point this season.”