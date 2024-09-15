NCAAF News: LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly gets real about QB Garrett Nussmeier

Following a decisive victory by LSU over South Carolina, Head Coach Brian Kelly was straightforward about Garrett Nussmeier's performance.

The LSU Tigers are gradually finding their stride in the competition. After a misstep in their season debut, they’ve secured two consecutive victories, once again positioning themselves as title contenders. Experienced head coach Brian Kelly highlighted the standout performance of his quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier.

The 36-33 victory over South Carolina reflects a path of resilience for the Tigers, who had started the season with a misstep. Following the decisive win, it was none other than Coach Kelly who particularly emphasized Nussmeier’s performance and also the defense.

In post-game comments to On3, Kelly stated: “So proud of the grit and perseverance of our football team down 17-0 on the road in the SEC against a veteran team, especially on defense,”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With a sense of pride and puffed chest following his team’s impressive performance after bouncing back from a setback, Kelly highlighted the key importance of “not let the rope slip,”

Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers calls to the referee against the USC Trojans in the second quarter of the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium on September 01, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

Brian Kelly gets real about Garrett Nussmeier

One of the main pillars the coach relies on is his star quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier. Despite making some key mistakes, Nussmeier managed to overcome the challenges presented in the game, and this is something his coach truly values.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Longhorns" QB Quinn Ewers makes something clear about playing with Arch Manning

“He’s a great leader, he communicates with the group and stays positive,” Kelly remarked, adding, “He throws a pick in the red zone and he comes back the next series and you’d never know he made a mistake.”

Advertisement

Kelly also spoke about the pride he feels in coaching this team: “We’ll continue to coach these guys because they want to do great for LSU,”

Garrett Nussmeier #13 of the LSU Tigers prepares to make a pass against the USC Trojans in the second quarter of the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium on September 01, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LSU Tigers next matchups

After a significant victory over South Carolina, LSU will face the following games to continue their winning streak:

Week 3 vs UCLA

Week 4 vs South Alabama

Week 5 vs Ole Miss

Week 6 vs Arkansas

Week 7 vs Texas A&M