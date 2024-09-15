Trending topics:
NCAAF News: LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly gets real about QB Garrett Nussmeier

Following a decisive victory by LSU over South Carolina, Head Coach Brian Kelly was straightforward about Garrett Nussmeier's performance.

Garrett Nussmeier #13 of the LSU Tigers throws the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina.
By Matías Persuh

The LSU Tigers are gradually finding their stride in the competition. After a misstep in their season debut, they’ve secured two consecutive victories, once again positioning themselves as title contenders. Experienced head coach Brian Kelly highlighted the standout performance of his quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier.

The 36-33 victory over South Carolina reflects a path of resilience for the Tigers, who had started the season with a misstep. Following the decisive win, it was none other than Coach Kelly who particularly emphasized Nussmeier’s performance and also the defense.

In post-game comments to On3, Kelly stated: “So proud of the grit and perseverance of our football team down 17-0 on the road in the SEC against a veteran team, especially on defense,”

With a sense of pride and puffed chest following his team’s impressive performance after bouncing back from a setback, Kelly highlighted the key importance of “not let the rope slip,”

Brian Kelly HC

Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers calls to the referee against the USC Trojans in the second quarter of the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium on September 01, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Brian Kelly gets real about Garrett Nussmeier

One of the main pillars the coach relies on is his star quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier. Despite making some key mistakes, Nussmeier managed to overcome the challenges presented in the game, and this is something his coach truly values.

He’s a great leader, he communicates with the group and stays positive,” Kelly remarked, adding, “He throws a pick in the red zone and he comes back the next series and you’d never know he made a mistake.”

Kelly also spoke about the pride he feels in coaching this team: “We’ll continue to coach these guys because they want to do great for LSU,”

Garrett Nussmeier

Garrett Nussmeier #13 of the LSU Tigers prepares to make a pass against the USC Trojans in the second quarter of the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium on September 01, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LSU Tigers next matchups

After a significant victory over South Carolina, LSU will face the following games to continue their winning streak:

  • Week 3 vs UCLA
  • Week 4 vs South Alabama
  • Week 5 vs Ole Miss
  • Week 6 vs Arkansas
  • Week 7 vs Texas A&M
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

