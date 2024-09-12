NCAAF News: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe receives big provocation from Wisconsin opponent

Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to face the Wisconsin Badgers as both teams look to start 3-0 in the season. The Crimson Tide are heavily favoured to win, however, the Badgers are looking to even the playing field through their home field advantage. Ahead of this interesting matchup, a Wisconsin player sent a warning to Bama and aimed at QB Jalen Milroe in the process.

As Alabama embarks on their first college football season without Nick Saban since 2006, the program knows every other NCAA school feels this is the time to land a blow on the Thin Red Line. The team’s strength will be tested as they visit Camp Randall Stadium. A chain is only as strong as its weakest link, Wisconsin’s defensive star Darryl Peterson believes that weakness may rely on Bama’s quarterback.

“We’re looking just contain the pocket, keep him [Milroe] in the pocket,” Peterson said, per the Milwaukee journal sentinel. “Make him throw the ball. We’re gonna be out there to get him down when he starts to run.“

Wisconsin is ready to shock the world

The Badgers will host one of the best games of the weekend in college football. Everytime Alabama visits any field in the nation a hostile environment is expected. Beating Bama is an extra motivation to every school. It became so during the Saban days, and has not changed since his departure.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide breaks loose for a long run during the first half against the South Florida Bulls at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 7, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

” I don’t think this is going be that type of Cinderella-story kind of game. I feel like we’re real confident right now; we’ll be ready to Saturday. Coming into this game, rightfully so, we’re gonna be the underdogs,” Peterson said. “But we don’t look into that, you know. We know what we bring to the table.“

Kalen DeBoer has high praise for his QB

As it occurs with every QB who can run as efficiently as a runningback, Milroe is mocked for it and his passing abilities questioned. However, the most important (if not the only) opinion for a quarterback is that of his head coach. Who is in charge of starting or sidelining him. And DeBoer seems to be impressed by Milroe, for that matter.

“He’s got some tools that are really uncommon,” DeBoer said on the Until Saturday podcast. “He had great deep-ball skills a year ago that showed up, and he’s shown that already this year some. Obviously, what sticks out to a lot of people is his ability to run too. Meshing those things together is the trick, right? It’s [about] where’s that balance because we have other great skill players that we want to make sure get their opportunities to help us win football games.”

Milroe will definitely play a crucial role in the outcome of Saturday’s game. Wisconsin will be ready for him, though some things Milroe does on the field teams simply cannot gameplan for. Those intangibles elements Milroe brings to the table are which may be overlooked when he is tagged a “scrambling QB”. The dual-threat is there. If Milroe is on a good day, then Wisconsin may have to pick their poison.

