NCAAF News: Notre Dame may have decided on Riley Leonard's status for Purdue game

After losing as the favorite in Week 2, Notre Dame may make some adjustments before the game against Purdue, but so far, Riley Leonard is not expected to be among those changes.

As Notre Dame approaches Week 3 and a chance to rebound from a tough home loss to Northern Illinois, some roster adjustments are anticipated. However, Riley Leonard is expected to remain the starting quarterback for the game at Ross–Ade Stadium on September 14.

According to reports from specialists, it is highly likely that Leonard will start in Week 3 against Purdue, as indicated by the Notre Dame Depth Chart. In the loss to Northern Illinois, Leonard threw two interceptions that proved costly for the team.

So far, through the first two weeks of the 2024 NCAA season, Riley Leonard has yet to throw a touchdown pass. While he did score a rushing touchdown in Week 2, it wasn’t enough to secure a win. This is Leonard’s first year with Notre Dame under head coach Marcus Freeman.

It’s important to note that Notre Dame is an independent school and does not belong to any conference. However, in the 2024 season, they will face teams from the ACC, American Athletic, Big Ten, and American conferences. These are challenging games.

Leonard’s Performance Against Northern Illinois

Leonard’s home debut for the 2024 season was underwhelming. He had two interceptions, 163 passing yards, and completed 62.5% of his passes (20-32). Despite his limited time as a starter, his numbers against Northern Illinois were disappointing.

Leonard’s Previous Experience

Riley Leonard began his college career at Duke, where he was not the undisputed starter but appeared in 27 games over three years with the team from 2021 to 2023. His best season at Duke was 2022, where he accumulated 20 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

