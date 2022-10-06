Rutgers will host Nebraska in a very intriguing matchup from Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Nebraska and Rutgers will face off in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can watch the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Cornhuskers seem to be in another rebuilding process under interim head coach Mickey Joseph and Nebraska's historic good old days are very far at this moment. They have a 2-3 record with disappointing losses against Northwestern (31-28), Georgia Southern (45-42) and Oklahoma (49-14). That game with the No.6 ranked Sooners was simply another reality check for Nebraska. Still, the team had an emotional boost last week after beating Indiana (35-21). Another problem for Nebraska is that quarterback Casey Thompson confirmed he has played this season through a lot of injuries (at least four).

Meanwhile, Rutgers are on their quest to secure a spot in a bowl game by the end of the season. Last week, the Scarlet Knights had a huge test and were blown out 49-10 by Ohio State, the No.3 ranked team in the nation. Nevertheless, the season is not over for them. A victory in the game with Nebraska might put everything back on track considering there are still two powerhouses left on their calendar: Michigan and Penn State. Even though they'll be at home, Rutgers are a three-point underdog.

Nebraska vs Rutgers: Date

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Friday, October 7 at 7 PM (ET). The game will be played at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Nebraska vs Rutgers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

How to watch Nebraska vs Rutgers in the US

The matchup between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Rutgers in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. The other option if you don’t want to miss the game in the United States is FS1.