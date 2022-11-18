Wisconsin will visit Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Nebraska vs Wisconsin: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 NCAA College Football Week 12 in the US

Nebraska clash with Wisconsin in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Wisconsin are having a very disappointing season with a 5-5 record. However, the Badgers just need one win in their last two games to clinch bowl elegibility. A trip to Nebraska seems like the perfect opportunity to do so as a 12.5-point favorite. Wisconsin lead the all-time series 11-4.

Nebraska's old glory days are long gone and the Cornhuskers are having yet another terrible season with a 3-7 record. Nebraska are on a four-game losing streak (Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan) and have lost the last eight meetings between these two teams.

Nebraska vs Wisconsin: Date

The Nebraska Cornhuskers host the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 19 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Nebraska vs Wisconsin: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Nebraska vs Wisconsin in the US

Nebraska will host Wisconsin in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN.