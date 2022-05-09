The New York Rangers have once again made the Stanley Cup playoffs, hoping to end a long drought. Check out here how many times they've won the NHL's ultimate prize so far.

One of the oldest franchises in the National Hockey League, the New York Rangers have written their name in the NHL history books from the very beginning but struggled to live up to their name in recent years.

Following a great campaign in the 2021-22 regular season, the Rangers returned to the Stanley Cup playoffs after missing the postseason last year. Having clinched second place in the Metropolitan Division with 110 points (52-24-6), they set up a meeting with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round.

Once again, there's a lot of pressure on the Rangers given that they failed to have a deep run in the playoffs since the 2013-14 season, when they lost to the Los Angeles Kings in the finals. Here, let's take a look at the Stanley Cups they have won so far.

Rangers Stanley Cup wins: How many times have they won the trophy?

The New York Rangers have won four Stanley Cups, which makes them the ninth winningest team in NHL history. However, it's been a long time since that happened, as their last triumph came nearly 30 years ago.

The Rangers haven't won the Stanley Cup since 1994, when they beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a hard-fought series. From then on, they struggled to reach the Stanley Cup Finals, something they only did in 2014. These are all their Stanley Cup triumphs to date: