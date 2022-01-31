The 34-year-old goaltender spoke to the media after returning to training and wanted the fans to know he’s "doing well” and insists that Montreal is his home.

The Montreal Canadiens have been short on good news this season in the NHL, the Canadiens sit last in the Atlantic division with a dismal 8-29-7 record and have lost their last six games. Still a bit of good news did come in the way of the return of Carey Price to training, who in a press conference has committed his future with the team.

In the press conference Carey Price stated, "I was in a position where I definitely needed to reach out. It was a trying time, for sure, but at the end of the day, it was one that I knew that had to be made and ultimately it was one that was successful, and I'm very thankful for the help that I got”, Price entered the NHL player assistance program in early October, before that he had surgery on his knee in the off season.

Price, the NHL, and Montreal Canadiens have not released why Price entered the program, but the star goaltender wanted fans to know “I'm doing well" and is rehabbing his knee to get on the ice as soon as possible. Here is more from Carey Price’s press conference

Carey Price press conference quotes

On playing this season: "It's definitely an objective for me this season. It's always been my goal ever since I got back here”

On playing for the Canadiens: "It's a big part of my identity ... being a goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens has been my life for over a decade… I just want to be able to get back in there and just continue playing. And to be able to put that sweater on again is something that is keeping me motivated at this point."

The Montreal Canadiens dismal season has seen the team fire general manager Marc Bergevin for their poor run of form and are building towards next season.