All eyes are on Caitlin Clark right now. The star player of the Indiana Fever is making waves, and now even one of her former college rivals has given her unexpected praise.

Though her team’s overall performance has not been stellar, Clark is truly shining individually. One of her former college rivals has spoken about Clark, highlighting her importance to both the Fever and the league.

Caitlin Clark receives high praise from a former college rival

When the Fever selected Caitlin Clark at No. 1 in this year’s draft, numerous basketball fans began following the WNBA. The league is grateful for this surge in interest, and even her former rivals acknowledge her impact.

Paige Bueckers, guard of the UConn Huskies, addressed the situation. Caitlin Clark’s former college rival spoke about the great moment the Fever player is experiencing and what she means for women’s basketball today.

“Caitlin has brought so many new eyes to the game, and we appreciate that,” Bueckers said on Friday to reporters. “When people tune in to watch her, they leave the game fans of so many more.”

Caitlin Clark (left, Iowa) with Paige Bueckers (right, UConn)

It’s true that Caitlin Clark has increased the WNBA’s fanbase, but other rookie players like Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, and Kamilla Cardoso have also brought attention to the league with their remarkable talent.

“I think it’s just a high level of basketball,” Bueckers said. “I think a lot of new eyes are watching, and they’re impressed with the level of talent, and impressed with the level of physicality. That’s kind of what the league has been.”

Are Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers friends?

Caitlin Clark’s remarkable talent has brought her both joy and several rivalries. One notable rivalry is with Angel Reese, which has carried over to the WNBA, adding excitement to the matchups between the Fever and the Chicago Sky.

In contrast, Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, despite their college rivalry between Iowa and UConn, seem to get along well. They faced each other in the 2024 Final Four, with Clark’s team narrowly winning 71-69.