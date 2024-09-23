NHL News: Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard among the top 4 young players of the new season

As the NHL season kicks off in October, here is a look at the top four young players to watch.

On October 4th, the new NHL season will begin, with the Florida Panthers ready to defend their Stanley Cup title. The season will be broadcast on ESPN/ABC/ESPN2, TNT/TBS/truTV in the United States, and streamed on ESPN+, Max, and Hulu.

In business news, the salary cap limit has been raised to $88 million per team for the 2024–25 season, reflecting a $4.5 million increase from the previous year. Additionally, the salary cap floor has been set at $65 million per team.

On the ice, the Arizona Coyotes franchise is now inactive, with its players and staff transitioning to a new expansion team based in Utah. While the Coyotes may return in the future, fans should familiarize themselves with these four standout young players.

Macklin Celebrini, an outstanding talent from North Vancouver, has made headlines as the fourth player ever to win the prestigious Hobey Baker Trophy as a freshman, and he is notably the youngest recipient to date. Observing him over the past two seasons in various leagues—including the USHL, U-18, NCAA, and WJC—highlights his status as one of the most skilled, intelligent, and hard-working players on the ice. His quick decision-making shines through when he intercepts pucks, leading to calculated passes that benefit his teammates. With exceptional spatial awareness, he consistently positions himself to support others, making him an invaluable asset on the ice.

Connor Bedard



Connor Bedard has already made a significant impact in the hockey world, most notably with a stunning backhand goal just seven seconds into a highlight reel from the WJC. His exceptional skating and shooting skills make him a formidable player, likely to be the best skater on the ice in nearly every matchup—except against the Edmonton Oilers. Bedard stands alongside elite talents like Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews, and Jack Hughes, raising questions about how well he will adapt to the NHL’s physical style. His elite vision and shot accuracy complement his impressive puck-handling abilities. As he approaches a potential captaincy with the Blackhawks, it will be fascinating to see if he can lead from the start, as he has consistently been the standout player in every game.

Adam Fantilli



Adam Fantilli is a dynamic forward who blends physicality with high-end skill, positioning him as an exciting prospect for the Anaheim Ducks. Described as a powerful center, he excels at driving play effectively at both ends of the ice, leveraging his skating and hockey intelligence to exploit opponents’ weaknesses. Fantilli is a high-level scorer, able to finish plays from both long-range and close quarters. His strength allows him to take pucks into the interior effortlessly, and he’s not shy about engaging physically along the boards. While he possesses exceptional puck skills and a strong shot, he sometimes struggles with hockey sense, which can lead him into challenging situations. Nonetheless, Fantilli’s relentless competitiveness and versatility make him a valuable asset, with many analysts comparing his potential impact to that of Jonathan Toews in his prime.

Tim Stützle



Tim Stützle, one of the NHL’s most promising young forwards, is another exceptional talent from Germany. Selected as the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, he possesses impressive skating abilities that combine speed and agility. Known for his playmaking skills, he creates opportunities for teammates while maintaining top speed, and his powerful shot adds another dimension to his game. As he continues to mature, fans can expect him to build strength and enhance his off-puck play.