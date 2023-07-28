As the tennis world eagerly awaits the return of two iconic players, Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal, the excitement for their comeback is palpable. Kyrgios, known for his candid nature, recently engaged with his fans on Instagram, providing insights into his thoughts on Nadal’s comeback and the potential impact it may have on the ATP Tour.

Despite facing challenges in the 2023 season, including a knee injury and subsequent surgery, Kyrgios remains optimistic about the future of the ATP Tour. He firmly believes that the Tour will experience an upswing in competitiveness and overall excitement once both he and Nadal are back in action.

Kyrgios, 28, has had a limited presence on the ATP Tour this year due to his injury woes. After withdrawing from the Australian Open, he had to undergo knee surgery, and later faced difficulties with a wrist injury that resulted in withdrawals from several tournaments, including Wimbledon. Despite these setbacks, Kyrgios is determined to make a successful comeback.

Kyrgios’ Candid Words

Addressing questions from his followers on Instagram, Kyrgios candidly shared his anticipation for Nadal’s return to tennis. In response to a query about whether he wanted Nadal to come back, Kyrgios boldly expressed, “The tour WILL BE BETTER WHEN WE ARE BOTH BACK”. These honest words reflect Kyrgios’ eagerness to face Nadal on the court again and the belief that their presence will elevate the level of competition on the Tour.

On the other side of the spectrum, Rafael Nadal’s absence from the ATP Tour since January due to a psoas injury has left fans and fellow players eagerly awaiting his return. The 22-time Grand Slam champion underwent surgery to address the issue, and his indomitable spirit and fighting mentality are sure to make a resounding impact once he returns to competitive tennis in the 2024 season.

Both Kyrgios and Nadal hold a special place in the hearts of tennis fans worldwide, each contributing their unique style of play and charisma to the sport. Their comebacks are highly anticipated not only for their individual brilliance but also for the renewed energy and excitement they will infuse into the ATP Tour. As the countdown to their return continues, the tennis world awaits with bated breath, anticipating an electrifying and unforgettable era on the courts.