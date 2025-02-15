NHL News: Why didn’t Matthew Tkachuk return to the USA vs. Canada game in the 4 Nations Tournament?

Matthew Tkachuk couldn’t finish the third period of the 4 Nations clash between the USA and Canada due to a suspected injury. He had to sit on the bench with less than 13:00 minutes left on the clock as he had been suffering from a lower body injury. During the TV timeout, he was assessing his pain tolerance and seemed unable to continue the game.

Frank Seravalli wasn’t the only one reporting on Tkachuk’s situation; other reporters, like Dan Rosen from the NHL, also posted on X saying, “Tkachuk is staying in the game and he’s going to take a shift with Brady Tkachuk and Jack Eichel coming out of the TV timeout.”

His brother, Brady Tkachuk, briefly commented on Matthew’s apparent injury, saying, “[Matthew] will be fine, I’m sure he’ll be back for the next game.” It’s worth noting that both brothers were involved in two of the three fisticuffs during the USA vs. Canada game, which occurred within seconds of each other.

Apart from Team USA, the ones who must be nervous and biting their nails about Matthew are the Florida Panthers. They know that these things can happen when players participate in international tournaments. So far in the 2024-25 NHL season, he has 22 goals, 35 assists, and 57 points.

Developing story…