In a candid revelation, Srdjan Djokovic shed light on his heartfelt wishes for his son, Novak Djokovic, to step away from professional tennis. Despite Novak’s numerous accomplishments and record-breaking achievements, Srdjan hopes to see his son retire from the sport at a specific time, providing insight into the family’s perspective on Novak’s future.

With 23 Grand Slam titles and an unprecedented tenure at the world No. 1 spot, Djokovic’s dominance in tennis continues to captivate fans worldwide. At 36 years old, Nole’s remarkable performances in this year’s Grand Slam finals showcase his enduring skill and determination, leaving many wondering how much longer he will continue to compete at the highest level.

Srdjan advocated for a well-timed retirement for Novak. Expressing concerns about the physical and mental toll of the game, Srdjan hopes to see Nole step away from professional tennis in a short time frame. While recognizing tennis as an integral part of Novak’s life, Srdjan emphasized the importance of exploring new opportunities beyond the sport.

Djokovic’s Retirement Dilemma

In the face of persistent questions regarding his retirement plans, Novak Djokovic has remained tight-lipped about his future in tennis. Nole’s enigmatic stance on the matter has kept fans and sports enthusiasts in suspense, eagerly awaiting his decision and contemplating the impact his potential retirement would have on the sport.

“As far as my wishes for him go, he has already fulfilled them all seven-eight years ago. The rest is this amazing bonus. Tennis is only one segment of his life, not his whole life, after he leaves the tennis world, which I hope it will happen next year. And for Novak it’s not the end, but in a year-and-a-half let’s say. My wish as a father – I’ve thought for some time that he should have stopped working this extremely difficult job”, Srdjan said in Sportal’s documentary “Novak Djokovic – Untold Stories”.

As one of the greatest players in tennis history, Djokovic’s legacy is assured, regardless of when he decides to retire. His contributions to the sport and the level of excellence he has demonstrated throughout his career will be celebrated for generations to come.