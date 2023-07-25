In a thrilling Wimbledon 2023 final, Carlos Alcaraz achieved a momentous victory by defeating the legendary Novak Djokovic, clinching his first Grand Slam title on grass. The young Spanish star’s resilient performance secured his position as the World No. 1 player, while Djokovic’s bid for a historic 24th Grand Slam title was denied.

The match was a roller-coaster ride of emotions, as Alcaraz halted Djokovic’s initial dominance and outplayed him with an unexpected burst of energy and determination. Patrick Mouratoglou, a renowned tennis coach who previously worked with Serena Williams in multiple significant achievements, offered his analysis of the intense showdown between Alcaraz and Djokovic.

Mouratoglou emphasized that Alcaraz displayed a remarkable sense of freedom and relaxation during the decisive moments of the match. This allowed him to unleash his aggression and play his tennis without any inhibitions. The Wimbledon final became a true mental confrontation, with both players feeling the weight of the occasion.

Patrick Mouratoglou details Djokovic’s defeat to Alcaraz

As the most successful tennis player in history, Djokovic shoulders the burden of being the overwhelming favorite and constantly striving to surpass his own extraordinary records. This relentless pursuit of greatness and the expectations surrounding him can take a toll on a player’s mental state, ultimately affecting their performance on the court.

“I honestly believe that what tipped the balance in Carlos’ favor was that he felt freer and more relaxed in the decisive moments, this led him to be more aggressive and to play his tennis without problems.”, Mouratoglou said during an interview with Tennis 365. His analysis highlights the significant mental aspect of the game and how it can influence the outcome of critical matches.

“The Wimbledon final was a very mental match, the two made it but Djokovic had the match in hand several times. Both in the tiebreak of the second set and in that break point in the fifth but I saw him tense in the key moments. Nole is the most successful tennis player in history and perhaps this is also on his shoulders. Being the big favorite and always playing to increase your own extraordinary high scores puts a strain on you, mentally, and ends up being a burden. I definitely think Alcaraz took advantage of that”, Mouratoglou described.