Oklahoma take on Kent State at The University of Oklahoma - Memorial Stadium in Champaign for a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Oklahoma vs Kent State: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 2

Oklahoma and Kent State meet in a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at The University of Oklahoma - Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The home team could be close to putting together their first winning streak of the season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Oklahoma had a relatively easy first week playing and winning against an underdog, they won against UTEP 45-13. A good victory for the first game of the season, but there are still tests against big teams and conference rivals.

Kent State are one of seven Mid-American Conference teams that lost games during Week 1 of the 2022 season. Within their division, only two teams won during the first week and four others, including Kent State, lost their games. The Golden Flashes lost to Washington 20-45.

Oklahoma vs Kent State: Date

Oklahoma and Kent State play for a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 10 at The University of Oklahoma - Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The Sooners can crush the Golden Flashes in the first half, but the visitors have a surprising offensive game.

Oklahoma vs Kent State: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Oklahoma vs Kent State at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 2

This game for the Week 2 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Oklahoma and Kent State at the The University of Oklahoma - Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, September 10, will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+