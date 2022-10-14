Oregon State will clash with Washington State in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Oregon State host Washington State with both teams at a 4-2 record in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can watch the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Oregon State come from a thrilling 28-27 win at Stanford. The Beavers snapped a two-game losing streak, which represented the toughest part of their schedule: USC (17-14) and Utah (42-15). Jonathan Smith's team is a 3.5-point favorite at home.

Last week, Washington State faced their toughest challenge of the season in a 30-14 loss with USC. In that game, RB Nakia Watson and WR Renard Bell were injured and they are officially out against the Beavers. The Cougars lead the series 56-47-3 and have won the last eight meetings against Oregon State.

Washington State vs Oregon State: Date

The Oregon State Beavers will host the Washington State Cougars in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 15 at 9 PM (ET). The game will be played at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

Washington State vs Oregon State: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

How to watch Washington State vs Oregon State in the US

The game between Oregon State and Washington State in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is the Pac-12 Network.