Oregon and BYU, a spectacular duel between two Top 25 teams in the nation, will clash as part of Week 3 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Oregon Ducks started their season with a devastating 49-3 blowout loss against the reigning champions, Georgia. After that shocking game, Dan Lanning's team got an easy 70-14 win at home over Eastern Washington. That victory gave Oregon some breathing room putting them back in the rankings at No.25. Also, the Ducks are carrying an impressive 20-game winning streak at home.

Last week, BYU got a tremendous boost for their aspirations outlasting Baylor 26-20 after an epic double overtime battle. Now, the Cougars are the No.12 ranked team in the country and the sky is the limit (they climbed nine spots in the AP Poll). Still, there's a new challenge for Brigham Young this weekend with a pretty tough visit against a Pac-12 classic like Oregon.

Oregon vs BYU: Date

The Oregon Ducks will host the Brigham Young Cougars in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, September 17 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Oregon vs BYU: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Oregon vs BYU in the US

The long awaited clash between the Oregon Ducks and BYU in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option to tune the broadcast in the United States is FOX.